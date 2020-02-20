Indigenous groups press for land titling, revision of Amerindian Act

The Amerindian Peoples Associations (APA) in collaboration with the National Toshaos Council (NTC) yesterday presented a list of their concerns to political parties contesting the March 2nd General and Regional elections and land titling and revision of the Amerindian Act are key areas.

The list was presented during a non-partisan Presidential Candidates’ Forum hosted by the APA and NTC at the Regency Hotel. Representatives of the political parties in attendance included presidential candidates of the Citizenship Initiative and A New and United Guyana, Rondha-Ann Lam and Ralph Ramkarran, respectively, along with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic member, Gail Teixeira, Chairman of Change Guyana, Nigel Hinds, representative of The New Movement (TNM), Daniel Khanai and Mervyn Williams, who represented A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change.

Included on the list of concerns is the Amerindian Act revision. According to the Youth representative of the APA, Sherwyne Krammer, although the 2006 revision was progressive, much is still needed to be done in that regard. He stated that over the past year, the APA and NTC have submitted consolidated recommendations outlining areas that need to be changed in order to ensure that the rights of indigenous peoples are recognized.