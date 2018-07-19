Guyana News

Soldier among four charged over ganja

By Staff Writer

Four men, including a soldier, who were arrested on Saturday following the discovery of several Ziploc bags filled with cannabis in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge were on Tuesday charged and released on $100,000 bail each.

Kunene Rodney, 40, a Joint Services rank and of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Clarence Boston, 24, also of Kaneville; Michael Dennis, 31, of Diamond, EBD and Shomar Thomas, 21, of Samantha Point, Grove, EBD were all charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking…..

