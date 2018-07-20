Albouystown man gets three months for stealing two car batteries

An Albouystown man was on Wednesday sentenced to three months in prison for stealing two car batteries valued at over $60,000.
Shawn Peters, a 43-year-old car washer of 183 Callender Street, Albouystown stole two car batteries from Nazim Prashad valued at $64,000 between July 13th and July 14th…..
