Albouystown man gets three months for stealing two car batteries

By Staff Writer
Shawn Peters

An Albouystown man was on Wednesday sentenced to three months in prison for stealing two car batteries valued at over $60,000.

Shawn Peters, a 43-year-old car washer of 183 Callender Street, Albouystown stole two car batteries from Nazim Prashad valued at $64,000 between July 13th and July 14th…..

