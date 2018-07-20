Guyana News

Mines commission suspending processing of some prospecting applications

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) will be suspending the processing of some applications for prospecting permits  to enable internal upgrades.

An advertisement in Wednesday’s Stabroek News said that the GGMC will be suspending for three months beginning July 30, 2018, the acceptance of new applications for all medium scale permits (prospecting permit medium scale and mining permit) and large scale licences (Prospecting Licence, Mining Licence and Quarry Licence).

The advertisement said that the GGMC will resume receiving applications from October 29, 2018.

