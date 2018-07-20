Guyana News

PPP says GECOM Chairman voted against extension of continuous registration

By Staff Writer

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, retired Justice James Patterson on Tuesday voted against an extension of the continuous registration period.

Patterson’s vote resulted in a majority decision against the PPP’s request for an extension, according to a statement from the party. Patterson recently also voted against the opposition-nominated elections commissioners on the question of the appointment of a Deputy Chief Election Officer.

Explaining the sequence of events, the PPP said it had written to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, requesting an extension of the continuous registration exercise. The PPP said it pointed out that the exercise, which officially ended on July 8, 2018, was initially scheduled to commence on May 7, 2018. However, it began two weeks after that date thereby shortening the designated period for registration…..

