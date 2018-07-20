Guyana News

Teen gets bail on attempted murder charge

By Staff Writer
Ron Leman

A teen accused of attempted murder was yesterday granted his release on $150,000 bail.

Ron Leman, 18, of Philippi Village, Upper Mazuruni, was arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

The charge against Leman stated on July 15th, 2018, at Philippi Village, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully wounded Terrily Fredericks…..

