Larger tract of land for National Toshaos Council Secretariat

By Staff Writer

The quarter acre plot of land in Sophia, Georgetown, which had been allocated for the building of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Secretariat, is not large enough and President David Granger has urged that a larger plot from “freed up” GuySuCo lands be made available soon to the group, Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced yesterday.

“Some of the lands that has been freed up by GuySuCo, these are some of the lands that His Excellency is looking at. He would like to see an NTC headquarters of the stature that we in Guyana have of our [Indigenous People], so he wants to give them a nice land and have subsequent development of that land to take place,” Harmon told reporters yesterday at a post-Cabinet press conference…..

