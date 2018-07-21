Uncle charged with murder of Anna Catherina man

Three days after allegedly confessing to strangling his nephew, Ganesh Persaud Lall was charged with murder at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Lall, 53, of Lot 78 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, was read the indictable charge that he murdered Jason Rajendra Paul Hira when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess. He was not required to enter a plea.

After the charge was read, the unrepresented man was remanded to prison. He is expected to make his next court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on September 11th…..