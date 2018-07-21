Guyana News

Uncle charged with murder of Anna Catherina man

By Staff Writer
Jason Hira

Three days after allegedly confessing to strangling his nephew, Ganesh Persaud Lall was charged with murder at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Lall, 53, of Lot 78 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, was read the indictable charge that he murdered Jason Rajendra Paul Hira when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess. He was not required to enter a plea.

After the charge was read, the unrepresented man was remanded to prison. He is expected to make his next court appearance at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on September 11th…..

More in Guyana News

Divisive Cybercrime bill passed

Harmon: Need for dialogue behind president’s decision to lead gov’t in talks with opposition

Trotman says refused shipment of 30,000 kg of mercury

Kaituma carpenter charged with killing wife over dance with other man

$412M pump station commissioned at Enmore

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Despite CCJ ruling, miner still requires permission from Chinese Landing community  -Trotman

Success boy, 10, found hanging in apparent suicide

Rose Hall mason charged with murdering drinking buddy

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web