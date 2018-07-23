All clear for detained Venezuelan aircraft, passengers

The passengers and crew of the Venezuelan aircraft which was detained at the CJIA Airport, Timehri earlier this month have all been released and cleared of any wrongdoing but the plane was still here up to last Friday.

“It does appear that the people are not persons involved in anything,” Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan told Stabroek News on the sidelines of Parliament on Friday.

“I don’t know if it was a charter. The clarification that we got is that it was owned by some company in Venezuela and it is legitimate,” he added.

On Monday July 10th, a five-member delegation of four Venezuelan businessmen and Guyanese pilot, Michael Brassington, landed at the CJIA on the chartered aircraft along with the pilot and co-pilot…..