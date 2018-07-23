Jewellery stolen from L Seepersaud Maraj not recovered – Crime Chief

Jewellery stolen from the L. Seepersaud Maraj and Sons store between July 2nd and July 3rd, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown has not been recovered, Crime Chief Paul Williams last night disclosed.

Williams told Stabroek News that investigators did not retrieve any of the stolen items and explained that the trio subsequently charged did not provide police with any useful information.

Asked if police are pursuing any other suspects, the Crime Chief said that “one of the persons involved got links to Suriname but we did not get enough information to go behind him.” Nonetheless, he said they would pursue any new information that becomes available. Two Fridays ago, three persons were remanded over the heist…..