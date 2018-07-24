Ex-cop gets fines, suspended sentence for escaping custody charge

A city magistrate on Friday handed down fines and a two-year suspended sentence to an ex-policeman who admitted to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In addition, the former lawman, one-time constable Kwesi Maloney, was also cleared of a charge of escaping lawful custody.

Maloney, who was being tried by city magistrate Annette Singh, was accused of being in possession of a 5.7 x 28 mm pistol, on October 12th, 2017, at the Route 44 East Coast) minibus park, without being the holder of a firearm licence. He was also charged with having had 19 matching rounds of ammunition in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder as well as having seven spent shells in his possession. He was charged as well with escaping lawful custody…..