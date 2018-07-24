Greenidge restates that Contingent Rights Protocol will be signed after vetting

Despite initial utterances of dissatisfaction with the Protocol on Contingent Rights, some CARICOM member states later had a change of heart, Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge said yesterday while noting that following vetting, Guyana will be in a position to sign.

“…when the Heads had convened it wasn’t clear that it would have been ready for signing. In other words, not enough of the countries prior to the meeting indicated that they were satisfied”, the Minister told reporters attending a press conference.

At the recent 39th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in Jamaica, six states signed the protocol which will enable the spouses and children of skilled workers to travel with them across the region. Guyana did not sign the protocol…..