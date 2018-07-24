Grove painter charged over $2.1M armed robbery

A 39-year-old painter was yesterday charged over a $2.1 million armed robbery.

Edward Gudge, of Lot 192 Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court on a charge that on June 1st, 2018, he robbed Gayatri Boodramlall of a quantity of cash and other valuables.

Gudge, it is alleged, in the company of two others and armed with a handgun, stole a quantity of jewellery, valued $440,000, a quantity of cigarettes, value $48,000, a quantity of rum, valued $396,000, a quantity of GTT and Digicel phone cards valued $642,000, a DVR valued $108,000, and $500,000 in cash. Gudge was taken into custody last Thursday and police say he was positively identified by Boodramlall and her husband on July 20th, as one of the three men who had robbed her.

He pleaded not guilty and the magistrate granted him his release on $200,000 bail.

The matter has since been transferred to the Wales Magistrate’s Court, where it is expected to be called for a hearing on August 9th.