Shuman says new party for September launch

The new political party announced by former National Toshaos Council vice chairman

is expected to be launched in September as the people behind its formation are going into retreat to get its constitution, code of conduct and other party instruments in order.

“We have agreed that we are going to have a political party. We are anticipating launching in September,” Shuman told Stabroek News yesterday.

“We have taken a deliberate step back from being in front all the time. We want to ensure that when we come out to launch we are very, very clear about what the core executive of the party would look like. We also want to ensure that all of us are operating on defined principles. It will also give us an opportunity to have discussion with the diaspora and other supporters.”….