Body of man who fell overboard at Trafalgar recovered

The body of a man who, on Tuesday morning, fell into a sluice at Trafalgar Village, West Coast Berbice was discovered early yesterday.

Dead is Heron Ewart Anthony, 49, a mechanic at RUSAL Bauxite Company at Aroaima, Berbice River.

Anthony and his wife, Alicia Sears had left their home at Lot 422, Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice, to go crab hunting sometime around 9 am on Tuesday. Sears related to Stabroek News that her husband, who had returned from work earlier this week, had said to her that he wanted to eat crab before going back to work, and so they decided to go catch some crab on Tuesday…..