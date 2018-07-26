Guyana News

Businesswoman robbed by bandits at Bagotstown wash bay

By Staff Writer

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara businesswoman was robbed of over $300,000 in gold jewellery yesterday morning after she was confronted by armed bandits while sitting at a wash bay at Bagotstown, Public Road, EBD.

Reports are that the attack on Debbie Atwell, 51, occurred around 11.15am at the Presidential Touch wash bay located at Lot 38 Public Road, Bagotstown, EBD and was committed by four bandits; one of whom was armed with a handgun and the others with knives…..

More in Guyana News

HDM drug deal breached procurement regulations

Stanton found not guilty of Sanasie murder

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Diamond man dies after car crashes into truck

Court of Appeal sets aside death penalty for Den Amstel wife killer

AG, Nandlall spar over bid for early hearing of GECOM Chairman challenge

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Rain, overflowing rivers lead to flooding in North Rupununi

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Laing Avenue man on bail over armed robbery

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Maintenance worker on $50,000 bail for alleged cell phone theft

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web