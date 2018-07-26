Businesswoman robbed by bandits at Bagotstown wash bay

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara businesswoman was robbed of over $300,000 in gold jewellery yesterday morning after she was confronted by armed bandits while sitting at a wash bay at Bagotstown, Public Road, EBD.
Reports are that the attack on Debbie Atwell, 51, occurred around 11.15am at the Presidential Touch wash bay located at Lot 38 Public Road, Bagotstown, EBD and was committed by four bandits; one of whom was armed with a handgun and the others with knives…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web