Regional officials continuing to monitor Venezuelans at Mabaruma

Regional officials continue to monitor the presence of Venezuelans, who have been seeking refuge in several villages within the Mabaruma sub-district, from economic hardship back home

Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley in a telephone interview on Tuesday, told Stabroek News that the numbers remain the same, as the region continues to carry out the necessary checks.

“I was told this morning that the numbers have not changed so far from what I was previously told of, in the communities that we have listed for, and I think that one of the satellites in the community of White Water that there is a number of persons, but we are yet to assess that and be properly ….