APNU+AFC pact on local gov’t polls unlikely before PNCR Congress -Trotman

By Staff Writer
Raphael Trotman

Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader Raphael Trotman yesterday said that his party and its partner in the governing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), are not likely to settle whether they will be contesting the local government elections together until after the upcoming PNCR Congress.

With the Biennial Delegates’ Congress slated for August 17th to August 19th, and contestants for the local government polls given until August 29th to submit their symbols, the AFC and APNU could end up having just under two weeks to negotiate an agreement.

“Now that a date has been announced, I believe that both parties have to settle down to work the details out,” Trotman told Stabroek News when asked if a decision had been made on if his party had decided to go it alone to the polls or to join APNU in a coalition…..

