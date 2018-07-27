Guyana News

Appeal Court orders retrial of murder convicts, acquitted accused

By Staff Writer
Naresh Ramjohn

The Guyana Court of Appeal earlier this week remitted three murder cases back to the High Court for retrial during the upcoming Criminal Assizes.

Murder convicts Terry Kissoon and Naresh Ramjohn had appealed their sentences and convictions, while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had appealed the 2011 acquittal of Tarel Edwards, called Troy Lord and Troy Forde, who was also charged with murder.

The court, having reviewed the cases, allowed the appeal, set aside the convictions and sentences in the cases of Kissoon and Ramjohn, and the acquittal in the case of Edwards. As a result, the matters are remitted for new trials at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes before different judges and juries.

The judgments in the appeals filed by Kissoon and the DPP were handed down on Monday, while the judgment in the appeal of Ramjohn was handed down the following day…..

