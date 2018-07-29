Guyana News

Investigation conducted into death of Hampshire couple’s unborn child

-Region Six Health Director

By Staff Writer

An investigation has already been conducted into the death of the unborn child of a Hampshire couple at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital last weekend.

Jevaughn Stephens, Director of Regional Health Services in Region Six, told Sunday Stabroek that no official complaint was filed with his office but investigations are mandatory in such cases.

He noted that the regional investigation has already been completed. This publication was told that the findings have been forwarded to the Ministry of Public Health.

Naiomi Madramootoo and her husband recently called for an investigation of their child’s death, while accusing staff at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital of negligence. They have called on the Ministry of Public Health to launch a separate investigation and hold the medical professionals that were present accountable…..

