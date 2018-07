Bids are being invited by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) for the construction of a pedestrian sidewalk at UG Access Road.

An advertisement by MPI in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek also invited bids for pedestrian sidewalks at Diamond Access Road and the Providence Access Road.

The duration of the works is three months for each lot.

Bids have to be submitted on or before August 21, 2018 at 9 am.