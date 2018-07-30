Guyana News

Clearing of road shoulders project should be probed – Armogan

By Staff Writer

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Six is concerned about the awarding of the clearing of the road shoulders projects within Region Six from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to members of the Alliance For Change who reportedly have little to no experience.

Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan called for the awarding of the projects to be investigated.

Stabroek News was told that the projects are worth a total of $120 M and were awarded to persons who are active members of the Alliance For Change…..

