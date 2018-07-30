Guyana News

Private sector lauds planned dialogue between President, Opposition Leader

By Staff Writer

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) says it has noted the accounts in the media about the upcoming dialogue between the President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo.

“The Commission wishes to commend both the President and the Leader of the Opposition for this positive and welcome development.  We would also like to express our appreciation to President Jimmy Carter for his role in encouraging this conversation”, the PSC said.

It was recently revealed by Jagdeo that Carter had called him and the President to sound out the possibility of dialogue between the two. It is unclear when this dialogue will be held. Jagdeo was not optimistic about a date, recently citing upcoming local government elections.

