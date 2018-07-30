Woman discharged from hospital following attack by son-in-law

The woman who was attacked by her son-in-law on Saturday has been released from the Georgetown Public Hospital and she, her daughter and granddaughter are recovering at home.

Around 2 am on Saturday at Success, East Coast Demerara, 36-year-old Julian Sargeant, a construction worker, attacked his common-law partner, Tiffany Mc Beth, 18, her mother Lorraine McBeth and her niece Nathania Browne.

Tiffany, Sargeant and Browne were sleeping together on a bed while Lorraine was in a hammock. The young woman was awakened by Sargeant choking her. After fighting him off he turned to the baby and attacked her…..