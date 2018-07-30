Guyana News

Woman discharged from hospital following attack by son-in-law

By Staff Writer
Lorraine McBeth

The woman who was attacked by her son-in-law on Saturday has been released from the Georgetown Public Hospital and she, her daughter and granddaughter are recovering at home.

Around 2 am on Saturday at Success, East Coast Demerara, 36-year-old Julian Sargeant, a construction worker, attacked his common-law partner, Tiffany Mc Beth, 18, her mother Lorraine McBeth and her niece Nathania Browne.

Tiffany, Sargeant and Browne were sleeping together on a bed while Lorraine was in a hammock. The young woman was awakened by Sargeant choking her. After fighting him off he turned to the baby and attacked her…..

More in Guyana News

No full-time oil and gas expert in MNR –Mangal

By

Better Hope man dies in fire

Kaituma farmer murdered, son-in-law in custody

Team from Police HQ to take over torture claims probe

Teixeira mulling run for PPP/C’s presidential candidate

UG Council approves governance reforms

UG Council approves governance reforms

Felix sets new date for parliament committee appearance

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web