Guyana News

Colombians fined for overstaying after being cleared of cocaine trafficking

By Staff Writer

Three days after being freed of aiding in the trafficking of 11 kilogrammes of cocaine at Pomeroon, Essequibo River, four Colombian nationals were yesterday fined for overstaying in Guyana.

In addition, one of the four men was also ordered deported after the payment of his fine.

Three of the four men were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the overstaying charges to them in Georgetown…..

More in Guyana News

Gov’t loses vote on duty-free grants for FIU workers

By

Two dead after Bee Hive collision

By

Felix announces settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants 

Quartet charged after CANU agents find 250 lbs of ganja

PPP/C MP facing disciplinary hearing after criticising Speaker

Ex-soldier found guilty of killing friend

Roof collapse puts Stabroek wharf vendors on edge again

Forestry Commission housing unit at Soesdyke goes up in flames

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web