Colombians fined for overstaying after being cleared of cocaine trafficking

Three days after being freed of aiding in the trafficking of 11 kilogrammes of cocaine at Pomeroon, Essequibo River, four Colombian nationals were yesterday fined for overstaying in Guyana.

In addition, one of the four men was also ordered deported after the payment of his fine.

Three of the four men were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the overstaying charges to them in Georgetown…..