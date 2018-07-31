Guyana News

Ex-soldier found guilty of killing friend

By Staff Writer
Allister Woolford

By a majority vote, a 12-member jury yesterday found former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) member Allister Woolford guilty of fatally shooting his friend, Devon Howell.

Woolford was on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown for man-slaughter based on the allegation that he fatally shot Howell on November 21st, 2014, at Kitty.

After deliberations, the jury yesterday returned a guilty verdict by a proportion of 10 to 2…..

