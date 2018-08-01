Guyana News

President appoints economist to head energy dep’t

-questions raised over lack of experience

By Staff Writer
Dr. Mark Bynoe

Economist Dr. Mark Bynoe has been appointed by President David Granger to head the soon to be formed Department of Energy (DoE) but his lack of experience in the oil and gas sector has raised questions about his suitability for the portfolio.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday confirmed that Bynoe had been appointed and that he would be taking up the position this week.

Sources within government told this newspaper that Bynoe was handpicked by Granger and that even the five ministers the President had delegated to overlook the sector in the absence of the DoE “were left in shock” when Granger introduced Bynoe to them for the first time last week…..

