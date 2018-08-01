Teen cyclist dies after collision at Good Faith

A 17-year-old cyclist died on Monday evening after he reportedly collided with a Route 50 minibus along the Good Faith Public Road, East Coast Demerara.
Dead is Ricardo James, 17, a labourer of Lot 12 Recess Village, Mahaicony, ECD. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The accident occurred around 22.15hrs…..
