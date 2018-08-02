Stop sale of soft drinks in schools, make physical education mandatory

The Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services has recommended that schools be discouraged from selling soft drinks in their canteens, according to government Member of Parliament (MP) John Adams.

Adams on Monday presented a motion calling for the adoption of the committee’s seventh periodic report. That report covers the period September 10th, 2015 to February 16th, 2018 and provides recommendations on a numbers of issues.

In his presentation to the National Assembly, Adams, who was elected Chairperson of the committee on September 10th, 2015, said the ministries of Education and Public Health were engaged on the sale of aerated drinks in schools. Several recommendations, he said, were made and it was the committee’s hope that the Education Ministry would be able to do something to restrict canteens from selling such beverages…..