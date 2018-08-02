Guyana News

Stop sale of soft drinks in schools, make physical education mandatory

-parliamentary committee proposes to ministries

By Staff Writer
John Adams

The Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services has recommended that schools be discouraged from selling soft drinks in their canteens, according to government Member of Parliament (MP) John Adams.

Adams on Monday presented a motion calling for the adoption of the committee’s seventh periodic report. That report covers the period September 10th, 2015 to February 16th, 2018 and provides recommendations on a numbers of issues.

In his presentation to the National Assembly, Adams, who was elected Chairperson of the committee on September 10th, 2015, said the ministries of Education and Public Health were engaged on the sale of aerated drinks in schools. Several recommendations, he said, were made and it was the committee’s hope that the Education Ministry would be able to do something to restrict canteens from selling such beverages…..

More in Guyana News

`We had doubts about legality of move’

Albert St man shot after allegedly firing at police

Future generations must be prepared for petroleum economy – Granger

Kingelly fire leaves thirteen homeless

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

Family wants inquest into drowning of child outside Pomeroon school

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

Mibicuri residents complaining of police harassment

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web