Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

A Turkeyen man was struck down while riding a bicycle along the Industry Railway Embankment Road on Wednes-day and succumbed later at the George-town Public Hospital while receiving medical attention.
Taquin Springer, 37 Lot 161 ‘D’ Field, South Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was struck down on Emancipation Day by a Route 44 minibus at around 1.15 pm. The time of his death was given as around 7 pm.
Police said Springer at the time of the accident was unidentified. However, his brother, Orin Laundry, who resides with him, went to the hospital yesterday afternoon and positively identified him…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web