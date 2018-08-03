Guyana News

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

By Staff Writer

A Turkeyen man was struck down while riding a bicycle along the Industry Railway Embankment Road on Wednes-day and succumbed later at the George-town Public Hospital while receiving medical attention.

Taquin Springer, 37 Lot 161 ‘D’ Field, South Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was struck down on Emancipation Day by a Route 44 minibus at around 1.15 pm. The time of his death was given as around 7 pm.

Police said Springer at the time of the accident was unidentified. However, his brother, Orin Laundry, who resides with him, went to the hospital yesterday afternoon and positively identified him…..

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

Port Kaituma boat captain charged with murdering father-in-law

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web