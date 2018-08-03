Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

A Turkeyen man was struck down while riding a bicycle along the Industry Railway Embankment Road on Wednes-day and succumbed later at the George-town Public Hospital while receiving medical attention.

Taquin Springer, 37 Lot 161 ‘D’ Field, South Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, was struck down on Emancipation Day by a Route 44 minibus at around 1.15 pm. The time of his death was given as around 7 pm.

Police said Springer at the time of the accident was unidentified. However, his brother, Orin Laundry, who resides with him, went to the hospital yesterday afternoon and positively identified him…..