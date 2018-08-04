Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

The police are investigating an attempted breakout by two murder accused inmates at the Lusignan Prison, on the East Coast of Demerara.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels yesterday told the media that officers on duty at the prison managed to thwart the possible attempt to escape from the facility, between Thursday and yesterday morning.

Samuels said a steel bar was discovered “cut open” and attempts were being made to cut open another…..