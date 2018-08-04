Guyana News

GRDB receives US$4.5M from Panama for payments to millers

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has received an additional US$4.5 million from Panamanian authorities to make payments owed to local rice millers, General Manager Nizam Hassan has said.

Earlier in the year, the Rice Producers Association (RPA) had voiced its concern about millers and exporters being owned money by the board, which Hassan had denied.

A statement by the Association had claimed that they were made privy to information that the payments amounting to over $2 billion were due to the millers/ exporters since July of last year…..

More in Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web