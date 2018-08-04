GRDB receives US$4.5M from Panama for payments to millers

The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has received an additional US$4.5 million from Panamanian authorities to make payments owed to local rice millers, General Manager Nizam Hassan has said.

Earlier in the year, the Rice Producers Association (RPA) had voiced its concern about millers and exporters being owned money by the board, which Hassan had denied.

A statement by the Association had claimed that they were made privy to information that the payments amounting to over $2 billion were due to the millers/ exporters since July of last year…..