Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Gregory Frank, the Kuru Kururu man who was found dead in his home on Thursday morning, died from asphyxiation due to a compression injury to the neck, compounded by blunt trauma to the head, an autopsy found yesterday.

The examination was performed by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden High-way, was found dead in a pool of blood in his home and it is suspected that he may have been killed during a burglary…..