Kuru Kururu pensioner died of blunt trauma to head -autopsy

Terrence Alstrom, the pensioner who was discovered dead in his Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway yard just over a week ago, died as a result of blunt trauma to his head, according to an autopsy.

Commander of Regional Division 4B Kurleigh Simon yesterday confirmed the findings of the autopsy.

Stabroek News understands that the autopsy revealed that Alstrom was allegedly struck in the head with an object. According to Simon, up to yesterday no arrest had been made by the police while the investigation into the matter was still ongoing. “We are still doing some work,” he said.