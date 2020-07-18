Cops arrest guard who shot at man at Pritipaul Singh wharf

A guard is in police custody after he allegedly opened fire on a man while on duty at a city wharf.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the shooting incident, which occurred in Regional Police Division 4A.

While the police did not disclose the location, Stabroek News was reliably informed that the shooting occurred at the Pritipaul Singh Wharf at McDoom.

The police statement also did not include any details of the incident.

It, however, noted that the suspect was arrested and the weapon was lodged.

The police’s release was issued after a video of the incident, which was circulated on Facebook, was shared in the Joint Services WhatsApp group.

In the video, the guard is seen attempting to pelt a man, who was in a small wooden boat.

The guard then reached for what appeared to be a rope in order to get access to the boat. He used the rope to pull the boat towards him and when this was done, he whipped out a firearm and opened fire.

The man in the boat managed to conceal himself under the deck of the wharf. It is unclear if he was shot.

Stabroek News understands that a number of persons would often venture close to the wharf to fish without permission. It is unclear what might have triggered the shooting. A guard at the facility had previously been charged and stood trial for the murder of a fisherman but he was eventually acquitted by a jury.