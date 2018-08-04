Guyana News

Make use of CCJ for redress

-new president urges businesses

By Staff Writer
Justice Adrian Saunders

New Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) President Justice Adrian Saunders has urged local businesses to utilise the provisions outlined in the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC) to seek relief from the court for any prejudice experienced at the hands of CARICOM member states.

He issued the call on Thursday while addressing those in attendance at the annual business luncheon hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Limited (GSMA) at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Speaking on the role of the court in the private sector, Justice Saunders explained that although Article 222 provides an avenue for regional businesses to approach the court, very few have done so. “It is unfortunate that during the 13 years that the court has been in operation, only a few private entities have to date used the court to make such complaints,” he observed…..

