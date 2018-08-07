Agricola teen refused bail over $3M robberies

An Agricola teen was remanded to prison last Friday after he was charged with stealing a total of over $3 million during a series of robberies.
Shamar Charles, 19, of Lot 12 Water Street, Agricola, stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was read a charge which stated that on July 27th, 2018, at Houston Village, East Bank Demerara, being armed with a firearm, he robbed Davendra Persaud of a Samsung Galaxy S8, valued at $120,000 and $50,000 cash.
Charles denied the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate Azore in Georgetown…..
