Guyana News

Agricola teen refused bail over $3M robberies

By Staff Writer
Shamar Charles

An Agricola teen was remanded to prison last Friday after he was charged with stealing a total of over $3 million during a series of robberies.

Shamar Charles, 19, of Lot 12 Water Street, Agricola, stood before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and was read a charge which stated that on July 27th, 2018, at Houston Village, East Bank Demerara, being armed with a firearm, he robbed Davendra Persaud of a Samsung Galaxy S8, valued at $120,000 and $50,000 cash.

Charles denied the charge after it was read to him by Magistrate  Azore in Georgetown…..

More in Guyana News

AFC local gov’t campaign won’t damage general elections coalition

Canefield man murders wife, kills self

Region One facing challenge in ensuring food, water supplies for Venezuelan immigrants

By

Gov’t has engaged Broomes on parking lot clash

Kitty man electrocuted in Essequibo Coast mishap

Dr Harold Davis Jnr is new GuySuCo CEO

Dr Harold Davis Jnr is new GuySuCo CEO

Ex-con remanded on attempted murder, armed robbery charges

Ex-accountant faces more charges of defrauding gold board

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web