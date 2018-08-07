Gov’t has engaged Broomes on parking lot clash

Government has engaged Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes on the July 8th incident involving her, her driver and two security guards in the parking lot of the Amazonia Mall at Providence, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon, who did not say what came out of the engagement.

Addressing the issue at a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, Harmon said that in instances where ministers are engaged in any matter, there are interviews and consultations done with them. “I can say for sure that this has been done,” he said, when asked whether government had spoken to the minister about the issue.

The altercation occurred when Broomes visited the Amazonia Mall at Providence to purchase food from the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant…..