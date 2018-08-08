Guyana News

Businessman blames cyclist for causing fatal accident

By Staff Writer

Ramanand Jagdeo, the businessman who is on trial for allegedly causing a cyclist’s death by dangerous driving, yesterday testified that the now deceased man rode  suddenly onto the East Bank Public Road, thereby resulting in the fatal accident.

It is alleged that on February 22nd, 2018, at Peter’s Hall Public Road, Jagdeo drove motorcar PRR 4395 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Alexander Appiah.

When the trial resumed yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, the court heard from Lance Corporal 19354 Singh, a crime scene photographer, who testified to taking seven photos. The photos were tendered into evidence and marked exhibits G1 to G7…..

