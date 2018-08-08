Gov’t studying set up of centres for Venezuelan immigrants in Region One

Government is exploring the establishment of humanitarian centres in Region One (Barima-Waini) for Venezuelan immigrants, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon, who on Monday assured that police, health and citizenship officials are monitoring those who have already taken up residence here.

Hundreds of Venezuelans have crossed into Guyana to escape the ongoing economic and political crisis in their country.

The issue engaged the attention of Cabinet last Tuesday and Harmon told a press briefing on Monday that the setting up of a multi-agency committee to pursue the establishment of humanitarian, government-controlled centres for the migrants and request international assistance in that regard was discussed…..