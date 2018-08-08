Partner confesses to killing Pomeroon farmer – police source

Ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Major Crimes Unit yesterday made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of 73-year-old coconut farmer, Deonarine who was shot last Friday evening at his Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River home.
A police source close to the investigation confirmed with Stabroek News that the man’s 46-year-old partner who was among four persons initially detained has since admitted to committing the crime.
The police were yesterday granted an extension in time to question her…..
