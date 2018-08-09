CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

Upon review of the submissions made, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday dismissed the historic post-judgment application asking for its decision in a decades-long Essequibo land dispute to be reconsidered.

Though this recourse is available, this is the first time it has been utilized since the court was inaugurated 13 years ago.

The case in question pitted Kowsal Narine against his brother Deonarine Natram along with former owners of the land, Ashbourne Lipton Chan and Foster Gilford Chan and concerns 5.21 acres of land, which is located at Section ‘C,’ Golden Fleece, Essequibo.

In its decision which was delivered on May 10th, the court ruled that Narine had been in “sole and undisturbed possession of the land since 1st June 1991 and that any title, right or interest of Natram had been extinguished pursuant to the Act.” The ruling affirmed a High Court decision made by Justice Roxane George, who had ruled that Narine had been entitled to the land through prescriptive rights…..