DeSinco Trading hampers for Venezuelan migrants in Guyana

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Tuesday received a donation of 50 food hampers from DeSinco Trading Limited, to assist the 260 Venezuelan migrants, who are occupying areas in Barima-Waini (Region One), Guyana..

According to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Director General of the Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who received the hampers at DeSinco’s headquarters in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

He stressed that while the Government has convened a multi-agency coordinating committee, which includes the Guyana Police Force, the Ministries of Communities, Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Social Protection, Public Health and Citizenship and the CDC to provide assistance, much humanitarian support would be needed to tackle the influx of Venezuelans, particularly along the border locations.

“The current situation in Region[s] One, Seven and Nine can be considered a complex humanitarian situation which has security implications, foreign policy implications, implications for humanitarian support, in terms of providing food and shelter, and health implications… A gesture like this is welcomed by the Civil Defence Commission and it shows that agencies like DeSinco Limited is taking corporate social responsibility very seriously,” the Lieutenant Colonel was quoted as saying in the release.

“DeSinco will always stand by the needy. We have been doing this for years.

To help those who need is to help but to help who already have is to be famous and we are not looking for fame.

We are looking to help… Now that God has helped me so that I can offer, I am delighted that I can give back to the Venezuelans,” DeSinco’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank DeAbreu was quoted as saying.