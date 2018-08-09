Guyana News

Second phase of GRA tax amnesty ends Sept 30

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)  on Tuesday reminded that the second phase of its tax amnesty will culminate on September 30, 2018.

According to a press release from the GRA, all taxpayers who have correctly filed all their outstanding returns and have paid all principal taxes are eligible for a fifty percent reduction of all interest and penalties in this phase. GRA advised taxpayers that this amnesty applies to those who have been delinquent in the filing and payment of taxes, have mistakenly underreported or understated their income, and/or those who are in arrears after being subject to a complete audit by the GRA.

Phase one of the tax amnesty, which ran from January 1 to June 30, offered a full waiver of all interest and penalties, while Phase two, which began on July 1, is offering a fifty percent waiver…..

More in Guyana News

Growth rate upped

Green paper puts Finance Ministry in control of natural resource fund

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

CCJ dismisses historic post-judgment application in land case

AFC says ready to prove itself at LGE

Case against alleged Essequibo gold bar smuggler dismissed

Gunman robs Rubis station at Bel Air

Friendship man found in trench died from blunt trauma

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

President says to hold press conference ‘very soon’

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web