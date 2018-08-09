Somersall is chairman of new Public Service Commission

The six members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) were sworn in yesterday by President David Granger and former Assistant Police Commissioner and attorney at law Michael Somersall is the Chairman.

“The Public Service Commission’s task is to ensure the establishment and existence of an impartial Public Service by insulating public servants from political influence and interference”, the President said shortly after handing out instruments of appointment to Somersall, Mavis Benn, Vincent Bowman, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Maurice Gajadhar and Mortimer Livan. Stabroek News subsequently learnt that Somersall, 68, has been appointed Chairman. They took their oath of office during a simple ceremony at State House.

A meeting between Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo several weeks ago cleared the way for the appointment of the PSC as well as members of the Police Service Commission. This newspaper understands that the Police Service Commis-sion’s members will be sworn in today…..