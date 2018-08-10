$1.5M bail release for each accused in L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons heist

The three Stabroek Market vendors charged with the multimillion dollar L. Seepersaud Maraj & Sons heist were yesterday each asked to post $1.5 million bail for their release pending the outcome of their trial.It is alleged that between July 2nd and July 3rd, 2018, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, Clifford Rodney, Albert DeFreitas and Trion Parks broke and entered the L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons store and stole a quantity of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at $20 million, and $2 million in cash.

The case was called yesterday before trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

It was during the hearing that the men were each

granted $1.5 million bail.

The matter was then adjourned until September 20th.

On the morning of July 3rd, the jewellers discovered that their stall had been broken into and that their vault was cut open after a fellow stallholder alerted them. The robbery is suspected to have taken place on the night of July 2nd based on when an alarm was triggered.