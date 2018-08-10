Bus driver held after Prospect accident leaves Bartica man dead

A minibus driver was taken into police custody on Wednesday night after being involved in an accident along the Prospect, East Bank Demerara Public Road that claimed the life of a Bartica man.

Franklyn Dover, 43, of Lot ‘L’ First Street, Bartica, was struck down by a minibus around 8 pm on Wednesday and succumbed to his injuries at approximately 11.15 pm, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, police said.

Police said their investigations revealed that minibus BVV 2848 was proceeding south along the western lane of the eastern carriageway of the road when it struck Dover, who was running across the road.

Dover was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital in an unconscious state and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention.

“A breathalyser test was administered to the driver of the Route 42 Zone minibus who resides at Farm, E.B.D, but no alcohol was detected,” police noted.