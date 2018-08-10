Guyana News

Granger seeking ‘unbribable’ Top Cop

-says not looking overseas

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (fourth from right) with, from left, Paul Slowe, Vesta Adams, Claire Jarvis, Clinton Conway and Michael Somersall. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Stressing the need for the restoration of public trust and the reform of the Guyana Police Force, President David Granger yesterday said that his choice for substantive police commissioner would be someone who is “unbribable” and can steer the organisation in the right direction.

Granger made these pronouncements at the ceremony for the swearing in of the members of the Police Service Commission, which is crucial to the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe is the new Chairman of the Commission, while retired Assistant Commissioners Clinton Conway and Vesta Adams and Claire Jarvis, along with Public Service Commission Chairman Attorney Michael Somersall, are the other members…..

