Guyana News

Aviation officer charged with killing pedestrian on Covent Garden road

By Staff Writer
Jamale Lowe

An aviation officer was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Jamale Lowe, 33, of 1433 Farm, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that on August 8th, at Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Lowe drove BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Franklyn Dover.

He was not required to plead to the charge…..

