Aviation officer charged with killing pedestrian on Covent Garden road

An aviation officer was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Jamale Lowe, 33, of 1433 Farm, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that on August 8th, at Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Lowe drove BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Franklyn Dover.

He was not required to plead to the charge…..