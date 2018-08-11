Aviation officer charged with killing pedestrian on Covent Garden road

An aviation officer was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving.
Jamale Lowe, 33, of 1433 Farm, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in a Georgetown court.
It is alleged that on August 8th, at Covent Garden Public Road, East Bank Demerara, Lowe drove BVV 2848 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Franklyn Dover.
He was not required to plead to the charge…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web