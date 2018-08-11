Ex-Mayor Ranwell Jordan dies

Former Georgetown Mayor Ranwell Jordan has died.

He was 79.

Jordan, who served as Mayor from 1995 to 1996, died on Thursday.

He spent over 21 years as a city councillor after being elected in 1994.

In a statement, current mayor Patricia Chase-Green, Councillors and Officers of Georgetown City Council expressed their sadness at his sudden passing.

It noted that as a member of council he served on the International Relations and City Works committees and was Council’s representative on Central Housing and Planning Authority Board and the Guyana Cricket Board until 2016. ….